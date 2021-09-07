This is the new 2022 Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition. It is a GT3 inspired model powered by a naturally aspirated 5.0 L V8 engine which delivers an output of 472hp and 395 pound-feet of torque at a low 4,800 rpm, making it the most powerful V8 powered Lexus.

The Edition pays homage to the track where Lexus F series began, and it will be limited to 50 units worldwide. The vehicle is named after the world-renowned ‘Temple of Speed’ of Mount Fuji.

The RC F FSE features Brembo Carbon Ceramic brakes, titanium exhaust system and carbon fibre elements to improve the aerodynamics and reduce the weight of the vehicle. The vehicle can easily accelerate from 0-60mph in 3.96 seconds (4.2 seconds for the regular RC F).

This new 2022 model will be available in an exclusive Electric Surge paint only, a Lexus-first unique blue paint with a semi-matte finish. The interior has been decorated with black and blue Alcantara-trimmed seats, Alcantara accents on the shift knob and steering wheel, blue carbon fibre ornaments on the cabin and F logo scuff plates and badging.

Additionally, the seats offer generous bolstering and support and they have been designed to be as ergonomic as possible with a heating and ventilation system. The vehicle also features a heated steering wheel with tilt or telescopic steering column.

The standard F tuned Adaptive Variable Suspension and the 19 inch wheels mounted in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires in size 255/35ZR19 on the front axle and 275/35ZR19 on the rear axle improves the stability and handling of the vehicle.

The new Lexus RC F FSE will be available in dealerships later this month, it is one of the last surviving sports coupe powered by a naturally aspirated V8 engine and the only one made by a non-US car maker.