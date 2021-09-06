Mercedes-Benz is fully committed to their EV rollout plan, and this is just the beginning. So far, we have seen the EQS (full electric S-Class), the EQB suv (full electric GLB), EQC (full electric GLC suv), EQA suv (full electric GLA) and the EQV.
The following are the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQ models, expect to see them on the market sometime between 2022 and 2023.
4. Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic
This is the very first full electric AMG model, it’s based on the regular EQS and comes out as the most powerful full electric car from Mercedes-Benz. It’s powered by two electric motors, one on each axle and benefits from a fully-variable 4Matic all wheel drive system.
Being an AMG model, sound is part of the full AMG experience. To recreate this, AMG has fitted loudspeakers, a sound generator and shakers which work together to produce the real electric sound or fake AMG V8 sounds that you find on today’s gasoline models. The sound will be played inside and out and it will match the driving status, driving modes or a custom driver defined style.
The battery is quite huge too, a 400v battery with 107.8 kWh of usable energy. Up to 300 kW can be recovered when braking and the battery can be recharged up to 300km in just 19 minutes at a quick charging station. It comes with huge 6 pot brakes at the front measuring 415×33 millimetres and single piston brakes at the rear measuring 378×22 mm. The optional ceramic brakes are even larger, measuring 440×40 mm at the front.
Power: 2 electric motors
Range: 526-580 km
Kerb Weight: 2655 kg
Output Basic: 658hp, 950nm
Output AMG Dynamic Plus: 761hp, 1020nm
0-100km/h: 3.4s
Top Speed: 250km/h limited
3. Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV
We have already seen the sheer amount of luxury offered by the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. The same will be replicated in the full electric version which will be dubbed “EQS” just like the sedan albeit with the Maybach moniker. Expect to see the same HyperScreen found on the EQS sedan, and the same chauffeur package that is offered in the Maybach GLS. The concept revealed at the IAA Mobility 2021 shows a floating center console, floating controls and floating armrests.
The regular Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will go into production in 2022 followed shortly by the Maybach version.
2. Mercedes-Benz EQE
This is the newest full electric Mercedes-Benz EQ model which is ready for production come mid 2022. Bremen will serve as the production base for the global market while the Beijing production facility will serve the Chinese market. It will be marketed as a full electric version of the E-Class even though they will share very little in common.
The EQE 350 with 288hp will be among the first two launch models. An EQE 53 AMG will follow soon with 716hp and 1020nm of torque. Rear wheel steering will be offered as an option, but standard in the AMG models.
Range: up to 660km
Power: 2 electric motors
Output: 288hp in the EQE 350
1. Mercedes-Benz EQG
The G Wagon will not be left behind either when it comes to electric mobility. Mercedes is already working on a future full electric G-Class, a working concept was presented at the IAA Mobility 2021 in Frankfurt. Expect to see the first EQG 350 model on the market by 2023 with up to 300hp, and the timeless design of the G wagon will see minimal changes. Like all electric cars the edges will be smoothened out to keep it aerodynamically fit and thereby ensuring it has a sustainable driving range.
The EQG 63 AMG will eventually top the range with two powerful electric motors on each axle, and an output of up to 900hp like you find on today’s Brabus Rocket G900.