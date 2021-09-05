Envisage Group presented their latest projected at the Salon Prive 2021, it’s called ‘Rayo’ and has been designed around a Lamborghini Huracan by 7X Design.

The vehicle was unveiled at the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court and is based on the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 with enhanced elements designed to significantly improve the performance and aesthetics of the vehicle.

The Rayo is powered by a twin-turbocharged V10 engine delivering a maximum output power of 1900bhp, the creators claim it can achieve a top speed of 300mph. This is a significant increase from the Huracan’s factory output which is rated at 610bhp.

The new design has improved the drag and downforce of the vehicle with a Cd of just 0.279 from the standard figure of 0.39. 7X Design involved the Envisage Group which supports the automotive industry from start-up to OEMs in engineering the new body of the Roya. They ensured the design vision could be realised, each panel was carefully engineered and designed to align with the base sub-structure of the vehicle without affecting the monocoque.

In addition, Envisage Group also created a new carbon-fibre body, assembled the car in one of the studios equipped with 3D measuring equipment to ensure the car matched the design precisely and painted the vehicle in Sport Orange in an advanced paint technologies division.

Rayo Huracan Twin-Turbo 1 of 12

The final vehicle could be re-certified through the IVA process.