This is the new Elegend EL1 – a two seat full electric sports coupe. It will be revealed officially at the IAA Mobility 2021 on September 6th. You are right to spot the eerie close resemblance to the Audi Sport Quattro S1 rally car, that’s because the EL1 is a modern interpretation of the infamous Audi rally car.

The idea of “modern” take on classic and historic cars is not always welcome, and that’s because there is always a catch. In our case, the EL1 goes modern by incorporating an electric drivetrain together with sophisticated chassis design and tuning. Nonetheless, the EL1 is unlike anything on the market today, it’s a completely new development from the ground up with select industry specialists involved in both the design and manufacturing.

Elegend EL1 Specs

Electric Motors 3 Power 600 kW / 816hp Torque 1,600nm Gearbox ESingle-gear transmission

Limited-slip differential front and rear Transmission

AWD Battery 800v Battery Capacity with 22 kW onboard charger

DC fast charger up to 300 kW Range 425km Weight 1,650 kg 0-100km/h 2.8s Top Speed 300km/h

The monocoque is uniquely tailored for the Elegend EL1 and the chassis will be developed by Roding

Automobile GmbH – specialists in prototype cars. The front features a long hood with a scoop and three cooling vents. The front and rear lighting is made up of thin LED strips while the overall design including the wide wheel arches resemble that of the Audi Sport Quattro S1. The EL1 rides on 19-inch wheels at the front and 20-inch wheels at the rear.

The suspension comprises of Double-wishbone axle with triple-adjustable dampers while the brakes measure 360 mm discs all around with Four-piston brake calipers.

Powering the EL1 is a set of 3 electric motors, 2 at the rear axle and 1 at the front axle. The rear motors are rated at 225kW each while the solo motor at the front is rated at 150kW, altogether the system power output is rated at 600kW or 816hp. The EL1 will do 0-100km/h in just 2.8s and 0-200km/h in just 8.5s. The top speed is limited to 300km/h.

Fast charging of the 90 kWh battery is possible with a 300 kW DC charger, a 22 kW AC/DC onboard charging converter will allow for fast charging at home. To lower the center of gravity, the battery cells are arranged in a “T” shape along the center tunnel and behind the first row of seats.

Standard and Sports modes are the only two driving modes available to maintain the spirit of simplicity, a lift system will be available to allow driving on uneven road surfaces. The interior will come with all the necessary amenities including a multimedia system, Bluetooth, power windows, reverse camera and parking sensors.

Only 30 Elegend EL1 will be made from 2022, each priced at 890,000 Euros. They will all be hand built.