To celebrate its role in 25th James Bond film, Land Rover SV released the new Defender V8 Bond Edition based on the ‘No Time To Die’ film.

The interior features an illuminated ‘Defender 007’ tread plate and a start-up animation for the inherent Pivi pro infotainment system which is specially designed for the Defender V8 Bond Edition. The touch screen display honours the long partnership between Land Rover and the James Bond’s franchise.

Customers will be presented with the opportunity to spot the ‘007’ puddle lamp graphics at night.

The Defender V8 Bond edition is limited to only 300 units world wide, the interior further features ‘one of 300’ detailing and the SV Bespoke logo. 15 Bond V8 edition vehicles will be sent to the UK, 5 units will be the Defender 90 and 10 units of Defender 110 body styles. Each vehicle will be authorized by experts at the SV Bespoke in the UK.

The James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ film will feature the new Defender model alongside two Range Rover SVRs, Range Rover Classic and a Land Rover Series lll. The film is expected to premiere in cinemas worldwide from September 30th 2021.

The Defender V8 Bond Edition is powered by a 5.0 L V8 supercharged petrol engine. The engine delivers a maximum output power of 525hp and 625 Nm of torque and has been equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The acceleration from 0-60mph is achieved in 4.9 seconds at a top speed of 149mph.

The new model provides new levels of performance as well as driver engagement by combining the V8 with the enhanced suspension and transmission to create a fast and dynamic Defender.