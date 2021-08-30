A rare Australian collectible, this 2017 Holden HSV GTSR W1 UTE has been put to auction in Australia, this car is the only one ever finished in the original VS GTSR XU3 Yellah color.

The GTSR W1 has had two previous owner, and has only travelled 19km from new. This is car number #001 out of 4 that were ever manufactured.

The GTSR W1 Maloo features carbon fibre fender vents, carbon fibre airbox, a performance Aeroflow rear spoiler with carbon fibre elements and a distinctive W1 badge depicting Walkinshaw Performance.

The GTSR W1 has been equipped with a hand-built 6.2L supercharged LS9 generation IV alloy V8 engine, the power plant is fitted with titanium connecting rods and inlet valves, a dry-sump oiling system and a supercharger with twin four-lobe rotors that pump 2.3 L of air per revolution. The engine delivers an output of 474kW and 815 Nm of torque.

Furthermore, a close-ratio Tremec TR-6060 (MH3 spec) 6-speed manual transmission has been designed to optimise track performance as well as improve the drivability.

The vehicle has been fitted with a set of SV Panorama forge alloy wheels finished in Matte Black and wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R track tyres. The wheels fitted measure 20×9 inches at the front axle and 20×10 inches at the rear axle.

The interior of the vehicle features a W1 I.D plate and W1 badging on the key fob, headrests and the sill plates. The interior further consists of an 8-way electrically adjustable HSV Podium front seats designed and finished in Alcantara with diamond-quilted stitchings, a steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara and a gear lever that enhances grip and control.

The exterior features a bi-modal twin exhaust system, a high-performance SupaShock suspension system and dampers that offer the lowest frictional losses. As a result, the handling and cornering of the vehicle has improved.

In addition, the vehicle also features forged 6-piston AP Racing monoblock calipers with huge 410mm front rotors, air conditioning, power windows, power seats, tinted windows, cruise control and a reverse camera.

2017 Holden HSV GTSR W1 Maloo 1 of 21

The current bid is $495,000.