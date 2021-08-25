The Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo will begin a new model year in September with improved electric sports range thanks to the technological developments, additional upgrades include the deep integration of Android Auto in the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) and the availability of Remote Park Assist.

The Remote Park Assist option can be controlled using a smartphone even when the driver is not behind the wheel, the automatic control function takes over the steering and movement system and allows the driver to park in both parallel and perpendicular parking spaces by measuring the spaces using ultrasonic sensors and cameras.

Unusual and unique paint colors can now be realised with the new Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus options in addition to the 17 standard paint colors i.e the Taycan can now be painted in the classic 90’s Rubystone Red or bright Acid Green, Blue Metallic, Riviera Blue And Viola Metallic.

Despite the fact that the new model year will not be homologated differently, the range of the latest version will be greater especially in day-to-day usage as a result of the extensive technological developments implemented.

The front electric motor has completely been decoupled and de-energised in the partial load range in all-wheel drive models in Normal and Range mode and no drive is transmitted to the axle when the vehicle is stopped or coasting. The electric freewheel function reduces drag losses and improves the performance of the vehicle.

Other improved functions include the thermal management and charging functions. In addition, the Turbo Charging Planner enables the high voltage battery to heat at higher temperature than before thus fast charging at a higher charge level is achievable. The excess heat from the electrical component is used for regulating the battery temperature.

The vehicle has been fitted with the sixth generation Porsche Communication Management (PCM) since its introduction, the PCM has been integrated with both an Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for iphone for the first time which means that the vehicle now supports smartphones with Google Android Operating systems.

The infotainment system also features a Voice Pilot voice assistant and a satellite navigation system which uses an online search for points of interest (POI), calculates quickly and displays information clearly.

Almost 200,000 Porsche charging stations including 6,500 50kW-Plus DC charging stations are now available in more than 20 countries across Europe. Customers are able to charge their electric or plug-in-hybrid models for free at particular stations; over 2000AC charging points have already been offered in over 50 countries at hotels, restaurants, marinas, shopping malls and airports. All the Porsche charging services and operations are carbon neutral.