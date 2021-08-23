BMW Group Plant Leipzig officially started production of the BMW 1 Series and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. The motto of the associate initiative Leipzig ‘cars as colorful as us’ is for raising awareness among the team at BMW Group.

The first BMW 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe have been finished in Speed Yellow, San Marino Blue, Verde Ermes Green and Nardo Grey for clients who prefer less ordinary colors. Additionally, the plant is offering the customers approximately 160 colors to choose from. The next major order will be for the 180 BMW 118d vehicles in Hockenheim Silver, Ruby Red and Sepia Violet for BMW Japan.

Special finishes in individual colors can take upto 10 weeks to complete, customers are allowed to even customize their own colors which will be mixed and used on their cars. Additionally, the system has been upgraded to handle special paints and the new paint supply system and the mixing area have been integrated to enable the paintshop to paint at least five vehicles per day.

The paintshop team has been expanded due to processes that can no longer be carried out by automated means and require manual processes i.e the process for Matte-finishing is complex and time consuming therefore cannot be treated the same way as gloss-finishes. Each car finished in Matte takes 30 minutes longer to prepare.

To build your dream BMW Individual car, use this official configurator.