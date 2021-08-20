10 years ago V12s were just as common as V8s, today the number has reduced drastically for both engines. V12s have been ‘restricted’ to million dollar hypercars while V8s are no longer available in the <$100k price range bar for a few American cars like the Ford Mustang. This list looks at the best sounding V12s in the world that one can buy new today. Sound is subjective but we believe this list comes closer to being perfect.

PrevNext 7. Ferrari 812 + Aftermarket Exhaust Why aftermarket exhaust? Because of the current restrictions put on these cars. While manufacturers are forced to adhere to strict emission rules, the aftermarket world steps in with unfiltered solutions that allow these cars to bellow properly. The Ferrari 812 especially when paired with a Novitec export exhaust system sounds completely nuts and is one of the most affordable V12 supercars on the market today. Engine: 6.5L V12 Naturally Aspirated

Output: 789-820hp (Superfast, GTS and Competizione)

Redline: 9,500rpm

Top Speed: 340km/h+

Price: $335k – $600k+ 6. Apollo IE The Apollo IE is limited to just 10 cars which were all sold out a while back. This is the first model from Apollo Automobil (formerly Gumpert Sportwagenmanufaktur). The car is built in collaboration with HWA AG among other partners. Engine: 6.3L V12 N/A

Output:780hp

Redline: 9,000rpm

Top Speed: 335km/h

Price: $2.6 million 5. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ + Aftermarket Exhaust One of the last remaining V12 supercars that costs under $1 million, even cheaper if you chose trims such as the Aventador S. Due to emission restrictions one may not fully appreciate the melody that comes with these cars, but throw in an aftermarket exhaust like Gintani or Brooke Race and you have yourself a screamer! Engine: 6.5L V12 Naturally Aspirated

Output: 770hp

Redline: 8,700rpm

Top Speed: 350km/h+

Price: $570k+ 4. Aston Martin Valkyrie Aston Martin’s latest hypercar, with deliveries scheduled to begin soon. The Valkyrie is one of the best sounding V12s money can buy today. The development has been overseen by both Red Bull Racing and Cosworth. Engine: 6.5L V12 NA Hybrid⁣

Output: 1155hp

Redline: 11,100rpm⁣

Top Speed: 350kmh+

Price: $3 million 3. Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 One of the last purely naturally aspirated V12 from Lamborghini, its limited to 40 units and is also not road legal. It has the same engine from the Aventador SVJ but used a 6 speed sequential manual gearbox. Engine: 6.5L V12 NA

Output: 830hp

Price: $2.6m+ 2. Gordon Murray T.50 Gordon Murray is back with his genius creations, this time a true spiritual successor to the McLaren F1. Its powered by a naturally aspiared V12 mated to a 6-speed manual and like the F1, it has a centralized driving position. Engine: 4.0L V12 by Cosworth

Output: 654hp

Redline: 12,100rpm

Price: $3.2 million 1. Pagani Huayra R A track only Pagani Huayra to mark the end of the road going Huayra production, and like the Zonda R, it is powered by a naturally aspirated V12. It is limited to 30 units worldwide. Engine: 6.0L V12 NA⁣

Output: 850hp, 750nm torque (RWD)⁣

Gearbox: 6 spd sequential ⁣

Redline: 9,000rpm

Dry Weight: 1050kg

Price: $3 million