Bentley Mulliner officially unveiled the new Flying Spur Mulliner at Monterey Car Week in California .

The most luxurious Flying Spur was created and developed by Bentley Mulliner and designed , engineered and handcrafted in Britain.

In addition, the detailing of the vehicle includes an exclusive 22 inch wheels by Mulliner finished in polished Grey with self-leveling wheel caps that remain upright even during wheel rotation, ‘Double Diamond’ front grille, chrome front lower grille matched by the bespoke Mulliner branded wing vents and mirror caps painted in Satin Silver.

The Bentley Flying B is electronically deployed and illuminated whereas the Flying Spur Mulliner features jewel fuel and oil caps. The illuminated outer tread plates and the deep-pile overmats welcome passengers inside the cabin, the cabin features 8 custom-made three-color combinations, trimmed cockpit finished in colour piping accents and hand-stitched seats with unique Mulliner embroidery.

The interior further features a combination of Imperial Blue leather to the instrument panel (Ascot), headlining and door trims whereas the style of the seats is emphasized by the light tan leather (Camel). Flare and Sirius combinations add bolder combinations such as Hotspur and Beluga and Linen and Brunel both with silver accents.

The Mulliner Driving Specifications bringing the Diamond-in-Diamond quilting to the seats and to the three-dimensional leather on the doors has been fitted as standard, contrast seat piping has been designed to match the accents surrounding the occupants from the centre console, the instrument panel and the door waistrail as well as to highlight the B chrome inlays.

In addition, the Diamond-in-Diamond interior quilting involves an embroidery process that took approximately 18 months to complete, each diamond consists 712 stitches each aligned to the centre of the diamond it creates.

The vehicle also presents a classic Bentley theme that features an LED instrument panel with new graphics, a Rotating Display, sport pedals, heated duo-tone 3-spoke steering wheel and a panoramic sunroof for a luxurious ambience.

The rear of the front seats have been mounted with electrically-operated picnic tables, the veneered tables feature unique overlays, leather-trimmed surface with a recess for stylus or pen and it can be opened and closed at the touch of a button. Customers buying the vehicle are also provided with two leather-bound keys and a Mulliner branded handcrafted presentation box that matches the three-color cabin.

The Flying Spur Mulliner is available with V8 and W12 powertrains and V6 hybrid. When powered by the 6.0L twin-turbocharged W12 powertrain, the vehicle can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.8seconds at a top speed of 333km/h. On the other hand, the 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds and delivers a top speed of 318km/h. The V6 hybrid delivers a top speed of 285km/h and accelerates from 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds.

The Flying Spur Mulliner is the third member of the new Mulliner collection alongside the Continental GT and the Continental GT Convertible.