Lamborghini Automobili and Lamborghini Seoul unveiled a new Aventador S Roadster Korean Series developed specially for the Korean sports car enthusiasts, only two of these V12 sports cars will be made for the Korean market.

The design of the V12 limited edition model was inspired by the rich Korean traditions and its unique beauty, the design was led by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design centre and the aim was to create a symbolic model connecting the spirit of both Italy and Korea.

The exterior paint of the vehicle is finished in two primary colors of Korea; the Green Ocno symbolizes the ‘warm Korean Sentiment’ whereas the Blue Emara symbolizes ‘intelligence and Wisdom’. The interior on the other hand is designed and finished in Bianco Leda color which symbolizes ‘the-white-clad-race’ which stands for ‘the national spirit of Korea’.

The crisscross pattern of both vertical and horizontal lines are based on the traditional Korean windows, the pattern has been used on the front bonnet, left and right door panels and on the rear fender of the vehicle. In addition, the engine room features two trigrams of the Korean flag ‘Geon and Gam’ to instill a sense of patriotism among Koreans.

The new Aventador S Roadster Korean Special Series is powered by a 6.5L naturally-aspirated V12 engine delivering an output of 740hp and 690 Nm of torque at a low 5,500rpm. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.0 seconds, 0-200km/h in 9.0 seconds and the top speed is limited to 350km/h similar to the Aventador S Coupe. The power to weight ratio of the model is 2.2kg/hp.