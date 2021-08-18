The US market version of the new Nissan Z Sports car officially premiered at a special event in New York and the sale is scheduled to begin in spring 2022 at Nissan dealers in the US.

The new Nissan Z offers attractive style, advanced technology and performance. The vehicle is currently a global top selling sports car after successfully selling over 1.8 million units.

The original Nissan Z was developed in 1969, the vehicle was built by enthusiasts for enthusiasts and it was designed to bond with the driver through a visceral and physical connection. For the US market, the vehicle will be offered in Sport and Performance grades each with a choice of a 6-speed manual transmission or the new and advanced quick-response 9-speed automatic transmission as optional.

The new model is powered by a 3.0L V6 twin-turbo engine with a maximum output of 400hp and 475 Nm of torque at a low 5,600rpm. The new engine has increased the output power by 68hp and the torque by 30% over the previous generation 370Z.

The 6-speed manual transmission features an advanced launch assist control system (performance grade) for the first time in a rear-wheel-drive, the system ensures the acceleration from a stopped position is smooth. The 9-speed automatic transmission on the other hand offers quick and direct response as a result of its wide gear ratios,

Additionally, all models equipped with an automatic transmission feature the launch control system whereas the models equipped with manual transmission features a carbon-fibre composite drive-shaft and Downshift Rev Matching.

The engineering team enhanced the body rigidity and fitted the vehicle with an electronic power steering with rack assist and wider front tires in order to increase the cornering performance by 13% and improve the the handling.

Furthermore, the automatic transmission features standard and sport drive modes. Standard mode is perfect for commuting and long-highway drives whereas Sport mode is best suited for a spirited run through a winding road. Additionally, Sport mode unlocks the performance potential for faster acceleration control, a sport-mode steering profile, active sound enhancement and sports-mode dynamic control setting.

The exterior and interior design theme of the Nissan Z is ‘tradition with modern technology’. The exterior features a traditional rear-wheel-drive sports design with a long hood, lower rear stance and a silhouette paying homage to the first generation Z. Latest technologies have been utilized by the engineers to streamline the design and incorporate LED lighting to provide dimensions without the need of unnecessary elements. The LED headlights have two half circle designs based on the Japan-market only Fairlady 240ZG of the 70’s.

The exterior is available in three Monotone colors and six two-tone colors including the all new Seiran Blue and Ikazuchi Yellow both with Super Black roof.

The interior of the vehicle features modern technology with vintage touches i.e a center stack based on the previous generation, three analog pod gauges on the instruments panel, climate control switches next to the shifters, suede seats for suppressing lateral shake on the body and reducing body movements when the vehicle is cornering, deep spoke steering wheel with quick access controls and an 8.0 inch touchscreen audio display in the centre.

The environment of the interior is available in three colors; Graphite, Red and Blue.

The Nissan Z Proto Spec is a limited edition model with the production limited to only 240 units. The Proto Spec will feature Yellow accents in the cabin including stitchings on the instruments panel, Yellow brake callipers with Z logo, aluminum alloy wheels in bronze and sport leather seats with Yellow accents.