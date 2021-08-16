The Bugatti Bolide has been green lighted for production, an announcement that was made at the Monterey Car Week 2021. 40 lucky Bugatti owners will have the opportunity to purchase this track only hypercar from the French car maker. The first deliveries will take place in 2024 after development is completed.

The Bolide is an experimental vehicle from Bugatti with a power-to-weight ratio of 0.67kg/PS and delivers a maximum output of 1,850hp, it weighs 1,240kgs. It is developed around a W16 powertrain with minimal bodywork for improved performance.

The production version will have a detuned version of the prototype engine and will share the same engine setup with the Centodieci and Chiron Super Sport. Output from the 8.0L W16 quad turbo engine is now rated at 1600hp and 1600nm of torque available from as low as 2,250 rpm.

Unlike other road legal Bugatti cars, the Bolide has been tuned to offer higher revs per minute. The intake, exhaust system, turbo coolers, transmission and differentials are all different from what is found on a Chiron Super Sport. The exhaust system for example does not suffer from the same restrictions as a road legal Chiron.

Like any other multi million dollar track hypercar, the Bolide abides by the current FIA rules. It comes with HANS system compatibility, automatic fire extinguishing system, pressure refueling system coupled with a fuel bladder, a six-point safety belt system among others.