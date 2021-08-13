Lamborghini’s modern Countach has been officially revealed. The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 was revealed at Monterey Car Week in California today. It’s not just a concept either, 112 copies will make it into collections worldwide, a number decided by Lamborghini’s original model designation for the Countach; LP112.

The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 celebrates the 50th anniversary of Lamborghini’s famous wedge. It uses the powertrain from the Lamborghini Sian, combining Lamborghini’s 6.5 litre V12 with a hybrid drive system.

Power is rated at 814 hp, with 780 hp arriving through the combustion engine, supplemented by 34 hp through the electric motor. 0-100 km/h happens in just 2.8 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 355 km/h.

As you would expect, the design is reminiscent of the Countach. The front has been squared with a long, low rectangular grille and headlights. A design line runs from front to rear with a massive side air vent. The roof incorporates a channel running the length of the roof, a nod to the early Countach ‘periscopa’ rear-view mirror.

The rear incorporates two deep air outlets and a quad exhaust setup, styled on the original Countach setup. The cockpit is minimalist yet with modern Lamborghini touches, including a digital dashboard and central touchscreen.

The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is currently on display at The Quail. Deliveries will start from the first quarter of 2022.