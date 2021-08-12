Mecum Auctions will have an array of cars at the Monterey Car Week 2021 this weekend, with the first auction kicking off on August 12th. Among the many unique cars on sale is a Rosso Corsa Ferrari LaFerrari, and while red is common among Ferraris – this particular LaFerrari comes with a matching rosso corsa roof. This is something that many buyers did not spec, the most common spec was rosso corsa with a black roof.

The LaFerrari was officially unveiled in 2013 at the Geneva Motor Show. It was designed and built on a FIA prototype-worthy, the vehicle features an arrowhead-shaped carbon-fibre tub main structure, low ride height and centre of gravity, F1 cockpit design and seating positions, sills built into the front-hinge and scissor-type doors. The bodywork of the vehicle was the work of an in-house Ferrari team led by Flavio Manzoni.

Powering the LaFerrari is a hybrid powertrain comprising of a V12 engine that delivers a maximum power output of 950hp. It accelerates from 0-60mph in 2.5 seconds, 0-100mph in 4.8 seconds and completes the quarter mile in 9.8 seconds at 149mph. The top speed is a factory-claimed 217mph.

The LaFerrari for sale here has only covered 131 miles from new and according to Mecum it must be sold to “an out of state resident or licensed dealer”. The auction estimate is $3,000,000 – $3,500,000.