The new Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is one of the few V8s that still come with a manual transmission, and although many buyers will opt for the 10-speed auto transmission Cadillac understands the importance of retaining the manual gearbox a little longer. In fact, Cadillac says the CT5-V and CT4-V Blackwings are available on a limited basis – the first 250 units sold out within minutes.

Pricing is now available for both the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing. The CT4-V Blacking is priced from $59,990 all the way to $87,775 for a fully optioned car. It is powered by a 3.6L Twin-Turbo V6 engine rated at 472hp and 603nm of torque. The 0-60mph time is 3.9s for the automatic version and 4.1s for the manual version, top speed is limited to 189 mph (304 km/h). The 1/4 mile time is 12.14 @ 117 mph.

The CT5-V Blackwing is priced from $84,990 all the to $125,980 for a fully optioned car. Powering it is the 6.2L supercharged V8 rated at 668hp and 893nm of torque. It will do 0-60mph in just 3.4s (automatic) and 3.6s (manual) before achieving a top speed of 200+ mph (322+ km/h). The 1/4 mile time is 11.30 @ 129 mph.

The cars come with the fourth generation Magnetic Ride Control ( MR 4.0) with an improved front and rear suspension system. The V-Series Blackwings are also fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires for improved balancing and handling of the track and road.

The CT5-V Blackwing is fitted with 275/35 tires at the front and 305/30 tires at the back, the wheels measure 19×10 inch (front) and 19×11 inch (rear).

The CT4-V Blackwing on the other hand gets 255/35 tires at the front and 275/35 at the rear, while the wheels measure 18×9 inch at the front and 18×9.5 inch at the rear.