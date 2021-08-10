Who said convertibles don’t need more power? This is the new Posaidon RS 830+ based on the Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster. This version of the GT R is strictly limited to 750 units, all numbered.

The AMG GT-R Roadster delivers an output of 585hp and 700 Nm of torque as standard. However, the vehicle has been fitted with an enhanced M178 engine from Mulheim-Karlich which increases the maximum output to 880hp and a torque figure that is electronically limited 1000 Nm. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 2.9 seconds and the top speed has been increased to 360km/h.

The increase in power is achieved by the two new ball bearings high-performance turbochargers, high-performance forged pistons, sports air filters, high-performance spark plugs and new enhanced fuel pumps. In addition, the combustion gasses produced in the engine are released through the new manifolds and through the downpipes with sports catalytic converters.

Furthermore, the Posaidon RS also features an AMG SPEEDSHIFT 7-speed dual clutch transmission which takes care of the power transmission. The transmission has been enhanced and optimized in terms of both software and hardware. The new model offers two additional less aggressive hardware-based alternatives; the RS 830 with the same components as the RS 830+ but with an output of 830hp and 950 Nm of torque and the entry-level version which upgrades the original M178 turbocharger, produces 780 hp and 850 Nm and adds downpipes with catalytic converters and an optimized air intakes. This package also consists of reinforced transmission hardware.