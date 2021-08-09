Lamborghini has officially teased a new Countach which could see a debut at Monterey Car Week 2021 this weekend or a European debut at Villa d’Este in October. Another possible debut venue could be IAA 2021 in September, Lamborghini has in the past used Frankfurt Motor Show to unveil the Reventon and Sian in 2007 and 2019 respectively.

For now, the Italian car maker only says “a new Lamborghini Countach is coming”. 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest poster pin-up cars. Like the Sian before it, only a handful will be produced – most likely 50 cars worldwide. According to our inside source, each unit will go for €2.01 million before taxes and options.

It will share the same powertrain with the Sian, a 6.5L V12 engine assisted by a 48v e-motor whose power is stored a supercapacitor unit. Lamborghini will most likely retain the Countach name as this is essentially a homage model. The Countach was officially revealed to the world in 1971 at the Geneva Motor Show before going into production between 1974–1990. A total of 1983 cars were made.

We will be sharing more information on the new Lamborghini Countach as soon as we have it!