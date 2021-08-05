Hurricane is a badge used by G-Power on their most powerful BMW projects. It all began with the E60 M5 which at the time was the fastest BMW M5 in the world. Many years later they have repeated the same feat with the latest range topping BMW GT car – the M8. They have created two power levels for it, the Hurricane RS with 840hp and the lighting fast Hurricane RR with 900hp.

In stock form, the BMW M8 Competition comes with a 4.4L V8 twin-turbo engine rated at 625hp and 750nm torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.2 seconds and the top speed is 305km/h.

G-Power has been able to draw on the experience it gained while developing the M8 for over a year, the team has also benefited from the results of the Hurricane work from the corresponding optimization program of the F90 M5.

The Hurricane RS version of the G5M which was built based on the high-performance sedan and it was presented by the team from Aichach in 2020, shortly after, the powerful G5M Hurricane RR was revealed. The G8M Hurricane on the other hand is a new model powered by the same 4.4 litre biturbo V8 engine similar to the one on the M5 therefore adopts the G-Power performance packages.

The G8M Hurricane RS features a GP-840 performance software as well as several hardware optimizations. The hardware optimizations include; G-power upgrade turbocharger with bigger intakes, installed exhaust areas and CNC milled housing, Deeptone exhaust system with four carbon tailpipes and sport catalytic converters.

In addition, the G8M Hurricane RS delivers an output of 840hp, maximum torque of 1,050 Nm and the top speed has been increased to 340km/h in consideration of the tires.

The G8M Hurricane RR is equipped with GP-900 performance software and G-Power hardware modifications similar to the one installed on the RS, additional optimizations on the Hurricane RR include; Hurricane engine conversion with forged pistons, larger cooling package, modified connecting rods and reinforced drivetrain.

The G8M Hurricane RR is powered by the same 4.4 litre V8 engine, the engine delivers an output of 900hp, 1050 Nm of torque and the top speed is also increased to 340km/h.

All the packages offered have been thoroughly tested during development, G-Power also offers two different in-house wheel sets in 9×21 inches and 10.5×25 inches together with a set of tires measuring 285/30 ZR21 and 295/30 ZR30.

In addition, the interior of the G8M Hurricane RR features finest materials in leather, Alcantara and Carbon as standard. This option is also available for the Hurricane RS as optional.