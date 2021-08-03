Leave it to Porsche to pull 50 shades of green on their supercar and still manage to make each shade look absolutely beautiful. Acid Green is the kind of color you only find on vinyl wraps, but this Porsche 918 Spyder for sale in Switzerland has that paint straight from the factory.

Acid green was an exclusive PTS color used on only 4 918 Spyders, this is as green as it gets and anything beyond this falls into yellow territory. The car for sale here is equipped with the desirable Weissach Package originally from the factory, worth noting that some regular 918s were later equipped with this package after Porsche offered the Weissach parts through their after market store.

The previous owner(s) were not shy of driving either as the car has already covered 17,000km, almost double the average mileage for 918s. But that’s not a bad thing as it could very well be a sign that service records are extensive and in good order.

This 918 Spyder also benefits from a full body 3M paint protection film, a treatment that costs northwards of $10,000 on hypercars. The seller adds that it’s condition is “like new”. As always pictures don’t do justice and interested buyers should instead schedule a physical viewing.