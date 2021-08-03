The new 2022 Audi RS3 Sedan is currently the fastest compact model on the Nurburgring Nordschleife with a lap record time of 7:40:748 minutes. The model beat the previous record by 4.64 seconds.

The basis of the record was the interplay of top technologies, the torque splitter which was used in an Audi model for the first time can be controlled through multiple disc clutches on each drive shaft.

In addition, the torque splitter distributes torque adjustably between the rear wheels by increasing the drive torque to the outer rear wheel with higher wheel load during dynamic driving. This means, there is more torque on the left rear wheel on right turns and more torque to the right rear on left turns.

The Audi RS 3 is powered by a five cylinder high-performance engine which delivers a maximum output of 400hp and a top speed of 290km/h – highest in its segment. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.8 seconds.

The car used a set of Pirelli P Zero ‘Trofeo R’ semi-slick tires which are currently available from the factory as an option for the first time. Buyers will also get a 19 inch ceramic braking system and RS sport suspension with adaptive damper control.