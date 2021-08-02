Mercedes AMG celebrated its 50th anniversary at the Spa-Francorchamps 24-hour race with three special edition GT3 models.

The company recently developed a limited edition ‘50 years Legend of Spa’ that includes all three GT3 models which have been available since 2010. The limited edition consists of the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG GT3 and the current Mercedes-AMG GT3 evolution version.

The extras in the interior feature a Graphite Metallic Finish and Carbon on the instrument panel. The instrument panel has an anniversary plaque with the original AMG signature from the founder. In addition, the special editions have been fitted with a performance exhaust system and are powered by the naturally aspirated 6.3 litre V8 engine by AMG. All three models will be limited to one unit each.

Next to the 3 models, Mercedes also presented the legendary 300 SEL 6.8 AMG that put AMG on the map 50 years ago when Hans Heyer and Clemens Schickentanz finished second overall at the 24 Hours of Spa.

The SLS AMG GT3 “50 Years Legend of Spa” is a brand new model from 2021, Mercedes-Benz used the last surviving SLS AMG shell to create this 1 of 1 car. Production of the SLS AMG ended in 2015. The Mercedes-AMG GT3 “50 Years Legend of Spa” was built from the first generation models that were released in 2016. The third and last model is yet another Mercedes-AMG GT3 “50 Years Legend of Spa”, this one is based on the new generation AMG GT3 model from 2020.

All three models have special features such as a Graphite Metallic Matt used on the chassis, seat with “50 Years Legend of Spa” logo, visible carbon finish on the instrument panel, red seat belts and “50 Years Legend of Spa – One of One” badge. The exterior is a special 50 Years of Spa red and all cars are delivered with slicks.

The prices are as follows:

– GT3 (MY 2016): 500.000 Euro

– GT3 (MY 2020): 575.000 Euro

– SLS AMG GT3 (MY2021): 650.000 Euro