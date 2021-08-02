To celebrate its 70th anniversary, Toyota Gazoo Racing will be reproducing spare parts for the Land Cruiser 40 Series which was produced between 1960 and 1984 as part of the GR Heritage Parts Project.

The project in collaboration with suppliers will reproduce discontinued spare parts and sell them as genuine parts to customers who wish to continue driving older vehicles.

The parts will include engines, drivelines and exhaust systems and they will be supplied as ‘heritage parts’. The availability of the parts will be launched at the beginning of 2022 after the preparations are completed.

Toyota Gazoo supplied heritage parts for the A70 and A80 Supra and the 200GT but this marks the first time the company has reproduced spare parts for the Land Cruiser. The company also intends to reproduce spare parts for the later generations models.

Customers will be given the opportunity of submitting their production requests, the feedback will be used to select the next parts to be reproduced.