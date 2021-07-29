McLaren recently announced the limited edition McLaren 765 LT Spider, following on from the launch of the 765 LT Coupe in 2019. Just 765 will be produced, the same production run as the Coupe.

The main change is the addition of an electrically operated, one-piece carbon fibre Retractable Hard Top (RHT) which lowers or raises in just 11 seconds, at speeds of up to 50km/h (31mph). A powered rear window allows the ‘LT soundtrack’ to permeate the cabin, released through the full titanium exhaust system.

As with the Coupe, the McLaren 765 LT Spider gets McLaren’s 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8, producing 765 hp and 800 Nm of torque. Despite losing its top, the Spider loses no pace for the 100km/h spring, achieving a time of 2.8 seconds, losing just 0.2 seconds over the hardtop at 200 km/h.

McLaren 765 LT Spider Studio 1 of 12

Over the 720S Spider, the 765 LT Spider gains 80 kg, 49 kg heavier than the 765 LT Coupe. The majority of weight is lost through the titanium exhaust system, the use of cutting edge transmission materials and through thinner glass.

A carbon fibre package adds aerodynamic parts for the front splitter and front floor, side skirts, front and rear bumper and rear diffuser. Calibrations for the active rear wing are modified over the Coupe to take account of the roof up/roof down positions.

The wheels feature the 765 LT 10-spoke alloys shod with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres. Couple to this are bespoke suspension springs, dampers and a wider front track width.

McLaren 765 LT Spider Moving 1 of 11

Inside, McLaren’s usual blend of carbon fibre racing seats (which first debuted on the McLaren P1), Alcantara and carbon fibre touches. Air conditioning units and audio systems are no-cost extras while an MSO Clubsport Pack and MSO LT Black Pack are available alongside individual MSO options.

The MSO Clubsport Pack adds telemetry through 3 cameras, as well as items lifted from the McLaren Senna including a set of ultra-lightweight seats, carbon ceramic brake discs and brake pads. The Black Pack includes black painted tonneau, front splitter, rear bumper and diffuser, air intakes and door mirror casings. MSO options include a carbon fibre bonnet, steering wheel and a tonneau cover.

The McLaren 765 LT Spider arrives at £310,500 in the UK which at the time of writing, translates into 364,910 euros.