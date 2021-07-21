Novitec has revealed their take on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. They have upgraded the features of the hybrid powertrain by adding a thrilling sound and boosting the performance of the vehicle, the engineers developed a calibrated high-performance exhaust system with 100-cell catalyst and two stainless tailpipes measuring 112mm for the sporty sound. The upgraded carbon embellishers at the rear enhance the sporty appearance of the vehicle.

In addition, various versions of exhaust systems with or without actively controlled exhaust flaps for sound management will be readily available from Novitec. This includes the INCONEL exhaust system version with lightweight materials similar to the ones used in developing the exhaust systems of F1 racers.

The exhaust flow which allows the engine with two turbochargers to get sufficient air is optimized by the Novitec system. Additionally, the fully thermally insulated system reduces the high temperatures at the engine bay which as a result improves the performance. 999 fine-gold plating is available optionally and can further reduce the heat emitted by the engine.

The vehicle is powered by a 4.0 litre eight-cylinder engine with two turbochargers. The engine delivers an output of 813 hp at 7,750 rpm instead of the standard 780hp and the peak torque has also been increased from 800 Nm to 858 Nm of torque at a low 6,100rpm. As a result, the maximum output of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale with the electric motors include is now 1,033 hp, the acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 2.5 seconds and the top speed exceeds 340km/h.

The vehicle has been fitted with a set of Novitec NF 10 wheels finished in Bronzino hue. The pictured vehicle features a set of 9.5Jx20 wheels mounted on 255/35 ZR 20 tires at the front axle and 12Jx21 wheels with 325/35 R 21 tires on the rear axle. Additionally, the NF 10 alloy wheels with five filigree twin spokes are among the lightest wheels in king-size dimensions and they are available in 72 colors.

The Novitec sport springs lower the ride height of the vehicle by 25mm at the rear and 30mm at the front axle, this improves the handling and balance of the vehicle due to the lowered centre of gravity.

The interior of the vehicle can be created in leather or Alcantara and in any desired color.