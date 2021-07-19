This is the new Hyundai Elantra N which is sold as Avante N in Korea, the high-performance variant adds strong, dynamic driving capabilities as well as aggressive design elements.

The new Elantra N is powered by a 2.0 litre turbo flat-4 engine developing 280hp. The engine consists of a 55mm turbine wheel which is larger than the previous wheel by 5mm in diameter and a 12.5mm turbine passage which is increased by 2.5mm. These enhancements including the optimized shape and material of the cylinder lock improve the performance and durability of the vehicle.

An 8-speed wet dual clutch transmission (DCT) is used to send power to the front wheels. The total power output is 280 hp and 392nm of torque. Additionally, the N Grin Shift (NGS) increases the pressure boost of the engine which as a result increases the output power to 290 hp. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 5.3 seconds while the top speed is limited to 250km/h.

The performance of the Elantra N is supported by N Corner Carving Differentials (e-LSD, electronica Limited Slip Differential), Variable Exhaust Valve System and Launch Control which are applied as standard. Furthermore, the N Grin Shift (NGS), N Power Shift (NPS) and N Track Sense (NTS) for DCT models are offered as standard to maximise driving pleasure.

The vehicle is equipped with 360mm brake discs with high-friction material pads to ensure robust braking performance for high-performance vehicles. The dust cover consists of a cooling hole and a brake air guide structure to ensure efficient air is delivered to cool the brakes and the area is optimized to release heat from the braking friction.

For the first time, Hyundai is using a dual compound insulator on the front suspension which when combined with the dual compound trailing arm bush, achieves a balanced performance in ride and handling, Vibrations and harshness (VNH) and noise. An integrated drive axle (IDA) inspired by the technology used in WRC rally cars has also been applied on the Elantra N for the first time.

The Elantra N is the first N branded vehicle to be fitted with a set of 245 Michelin PS4S tires on 19 inch wheels.

The interior features an advanced infotainment display with a graphic interface, N brand logo on the steering wheel, seats, shifter, metal pads and door scuff panels. The steering wheel consists of paddle shifters and an NGS button (DCT models only) that increase the horsepower by 10ps for 20 seconds.

In addition, the N seats feature reinforced bolsters that support the upper and lower body and stabilize the driving posture. N Bucket seats with a lighting emblem are available as option and are fitted 10mm lower compared to the basic specification. The N bucket seats reduce the seat back thickness by 50mm.