The 2022 Audi RS3 Sportback and RS3 Sedan are now official, after weeks of teasing the sports cars from Ingolstadt have finally been revealed. The 2022 Audi RS3 Sportback is priced from €60,000 while the RS3 Sedan has been priced from €62,000 in Germany including VAT.

Arguably the most popular RS model from Audi, the 2022 RS3 retains the 2.5L five cylinder turbocharged engine now with a power output of 400hp and 500 nm of torque. The 0-100km/h time has been improved to 3.8s, top speed is limited at 250km/h with an option to increase to 280km/h. With the RS Dynamic pack, buyers can increase the top speed to 290km/h, the highest top speed in this class of sports cars.

With a total of 9 “International Engine of the Year” awards, the 2.5L TFSI engine has received a myriad of improvements over the previous version. That 400hp is now available between 5,600 rpm and 7,000 rpm while the 500nm of torque can be tapped from just 2,250 all the way to 5,600 rpm.

A 7-speed DCT is used to send power to all wheels, it comes with faster shift times and improved gear ratios. For the first time ever, the RS3 now comes with a fully variable flap control exhaust system that gives off different sounds in different modes. For markets outside the EU such as Middle East, buyers will be able to enjoy the turbo-5 sound even better without the restrictive OPF.

A new ‘Torque Splitter’ feature is standard on the RS3, the first RS model to receive this option. It replaces the older rear axle differential and eliminates understeer while going in and out of corners. The torque splitter works with the help of a multiple disc clutch located on each of the drive shafts. It reduces under steer by sending the right amount of torque to the outer wheel with the most load. When taking a left corner, the torque splitter send more torque to the rear right wheel; the opposite happens when taking a right hand corner.

In Drift Mode, the torque splitter sends all the torque to one rear wheel – up to 1,750nm of torque! Audi doesn’t call it a Drift Mode, they instead labeled it as the “RS Torque Rear” mode.

There is also an RS Performance mode tailored for track days, which will work very well with the factory semi slick tires. Yes, you can order your RS 3 with semi slick tires from Audi directly!

The new RS3 comes with newly developed shock absorbers which when combined with the optional RS sport suspension plus with adaptive damper control brings out the best of the RS3’s driving dynamics. It has increased wheel camber to handle better and a RS‑specific progressive steering which varies the steering ratio depending on the steering angle. The RS3 sits 10mm lower than the S3 and 25mm lower than the A3.

A new modular vehicle dynamics controller (mVDC) ensures that the torque splitter, adaptive dampers, and wheel-selective torque control all work in harmony. A 6-pot steel brake system is offered as standard while larger ceramic brakes are available as an option, these are 10kg lighter that the steel ones.

LED lights are standard on the RS3 while the Matrix LED lights are offered as an option. Kyalami green and Kemora gray are the two available RS exclusive colors available on the RS3 order sheet. However, buyers can get more creative with the Audi Exclusive program that offers endless options for colors and trims.