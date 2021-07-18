We look at some of the most expensive car options found on cars, some of these options cost twice as much as a Ferrari or Lamborghini. But that’s the game of options, where car makers get to make real money and where retail price is just but a number to get you started on a journey to properly spend your coin.

It goes without saying that supercars and hypercars have the most expensive options in the automotive industry. Here, carbon fiber is gold. While heated massage seats in a Maybach may seem expensive, a chunk of carbon fiber on a hypercar takes the prices to a whole new level.

These are some of the most expensive car options we could find, there could be more expensive ones out there as the world of tailor made has limitless options. Feel free to send us more as we would love to expand this list even more!

1. McLaren Senna Full Exposed Carbon Body in Medica Blue – $560,000

Full carbon bodies on hypercars are quite expensive, and McLaren offers one for a whopping $560k on the Speedtail when finished in Medica Blue.



2. Bugatti Divo Carbon Fiber Exterior – $500,000

3. Naked Carbon Fiber Body Koenigsegg Jesko – $443,400

4. Pagani Zonda Manual Transmission Conversion – $295,000

A hypercar with a manual V12 is as rare as they come. And converting a Pagani Zonda from auto manual to a 6-speed manual comes at a hefty cost.



5. Pagani Huayra Roadster BC 2 tone color exterior – $220,000

6. McLaren Speedtail Roof Scoop in 1K Carbon – $155,000

7. Extra Battery Charger LaFerrari – $150,000

8. Porsche PTS Phyton Green “Chromaflair” – $98,000

9. Pagani Huayra BC Roadster Hi Fi – $93,000

10. Ferrari Assetto Fiorano Package (SF90)- $70,000

11. Porsche 918 Spyder Liquid Metal Silver paint – $64,000