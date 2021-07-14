The specifications and images of the new bespoke Marsien by Marc Philipp Gemballa have officially been revealed. The bespoke supercar model was inspired by the legendary Paris Dakar era and it offers the ultimate driving experience for both off and on road use.

The new Marsien is based on the Porsche 911 Turbo S (992 series), it features the latest technology and is equipped with a modern all-wheel-drive system so as to master the intense capabilities of the off-road terrain. Additionally, the vehicle was built and manufactured in Germany but the tests took place in the sand dunes of the Arabian desert.

The name Marsien is derived from the French word ‘Martian’ or ‘from mars’, the production will be limited to 40 units only.

The exterior bodywork of the Marsien features a full lightweight carbon fibre body, each body panel has been manufactured by a carbon fibre specialist who also supplies leading OEM supercar manufacturers and leading F1 teams. The exterior also features functional design upgrades i.e LED tail lights.

In addition, the standard carbon fibre components have been applied on the front splitter, side flaps, side sills, wing mirrors, air intakes and outtakes, rear diffuser, rear flaps and the exhaust frame. The customers are also presented with the option of requesting for a fully exposed carbon fibre body.

The interior of the vehicle features a conversion of full leather or Alcantara handcrafted with high-quality materials, carbon fibre middle console inspired by the Carrera GT, carbon fibre side sills, door lashes in GT style and stitchings of the logo on the headrests, floor mats, armrest and on the fire extinguisher.

The Marsein is undergoing a full road homologation process currently to ensure the vehicle passes relevant crash tests which are required for approval and road homologation in Europe, Switzerland, USA, Middle East and other global markets.

The new Marsein is powered by an upgraded six-cylinder boxer engine which delivers a maximum power output of 750 horsepower and 930 Nm of torque. A second power upgrade by RUF automobile increases the output power to 830hp with the enhanced VTG turbochargers and revised ECU mapping and transmission settings. This upgrade is available for clients who are looking for more power.

The acceleration speed from 0-100km/h is achieved in 2.6 seconds and the top speed is 330km/h ( on-road tyre set only). While in off-road mode, top speed is limited to 210km/h and the maximum ground clearance raises to 250mm.

The vehicle has been equipped with an entirely new titanium exhaust system exclusive to the project. The exhaust system is lightweight, it increases the power output of the boxer engine and it has been built and designed by the leading performance exhaust manufacturer Akrapovic. The new Marsien also features a bespoke suspension system equipped with KW automotive solid piston damper technology for the front suspension setup.

The Marsein is offered with specially designed 20 and 21 inch forged aluminium wheels with centre locking system for on road terrain, 19 and 20 inch off-road wheel set and Ultra High Performance(UHP) Michelin tyres suitable for on and off road terrain.

The price for the conversion will start at 495,000 euros (excluding the car) and the production will begin later this year. Porsche 992 Turbo S start at around 186k euros excluding taxes in Germany.