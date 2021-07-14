BMW just presented new 2022 limited editions for the BMW X5, X6 and X7. Black Vermilion is offered on the X5 and X6 while Frozen Black edition is offered on the X7.

The central focus of the new X5 model is the red and black finish. The Shadowline kidney grille has been finished in high-gloss black paint with red vertical bars which creates a stark contrast to the Frozen Black Metallic paint finish whereas the rear part of the vehicle features Darkened M Shadowline Adaptive Full LED headlights with Laser Lights in blue X design signature.

The BMW X5 and X6 Black Vermilion have been fitted with standard M Sport content to further emphasize the dynamic character of the vehicles, the front and rear bumpers and the exterior trim in M high-gloss extended shadowline are composed of unique and aggressive style.

The models have been fitted with a set of 22 inch double-spoke 742m light alloy wheels in Orbit Grey matt finish and red high-gloss M Sport brake calipers which are exclusive to the Black Vermilion trim. The new X5 also features an M Sport exhaust system to match the sporty looks of the vehicle.

The interior of the new X5 Black Vermilion features Full Merino Black leather with red piping and contrast stitchings on the front and rear seats, binding floor mats in red at the front and rear and cup holder covers in Piano Black finish and crafted in the Edition logo to emphasize on the limited model exclusivity.

In addition, the interior also features glass controls for the iDrive controller, Start/Stop button, automatic gear selector, BMW Carbon Fibre trim, M Alcantara Anthracite headliner, Harman Kardon sound system, heated steering wheel and Multi-contour ventilated seats for the driver seat and the front passenger seat.