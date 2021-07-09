The new Maserati MC20 supercar has officially made its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021. This is Maserati’s first mid-engined sports cars since the MC12, and it will be offered with a V6 engine. Hybrid and full electric powertrains are expected to join the lineup in future.

A quick Glance:

– First of a new Maserati era

– 100% made in Modena

– New Nettuno V6 engine produces 630 horsepower and 730 Nm of torque

– 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds with a sub 1,500 kg weight

Details for the new Nettuno engine were already known. The 3.0 litre V6 is mounted at a 90 degree angle. It is rated to 630 hp and packs 730 Nm of torque.

Maserati confirm a 100 km/h sprint time of 2.9 seconds, a 200 km/h sprint time of 8.8 seconds and a top speed in excess of 325 km/h.

Power is routed through an 8-speed DCT gearbox to the rear wheels via a mechanical limited slip differential. An electronic differential is said to be optional.

The suspension setup includes double-wishbones at the front and rear with an anti-roll bar. The Maserati MC20 weighs in at under 1,500 kg of kerb weight.