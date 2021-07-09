Home Car News Goodwood 2021: All New Lotus Emira Makes Public Debut

Goodwood 2021: All New Lotus Emira Makes Public Debut

By
Earl Karanja
-
Lotus Emira blue

The new Lotus Emira sports car has made its official public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021. This is s mid-engined sportswear, the Emira builds upon Lotus’ highly successful Elise, Exige and Evora ranges, offering the glamour of a supercar at the price point of a sportscar.

Lotus believe that the Lotus Emira will be its final non-electrified car. It arrives with a choice of engines. The first is AMG’s turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder inline 4. The second is the 3.5-litre supercharged Toyota V6, familiar to Exige and Evora customers already.

The AMG unit should produce 360hp, while the Toyota unit gives a heady 400hp. In a package that weighs 1,405kg, the Emira should achieve a 4.5 second 100 km/h sprint, with a top speed of 290km/h.

Those power units sit within a new lightweight bonded aluminium chassis. Lotus uses double-wishbone suspension all round and retains hydraulic steering. The chassis allows for a standard ‘Tour’ setting with a softer ride compared to the stiffer ‘Sport’, which will be offered with an optional Lotus Driver’s Pack.

The Lotus Emira will cost just under 72,000 Euros.

You may also like

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright GTspirit Limited 2005-2020