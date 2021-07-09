Goodwood 2021: All New Lotus Emira Makes Public Debut

The new Lotus Emira sports car has made its official public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021. This is s mid-engined sportswear, the Emira builds upon Lotus’ highly successful Elise, Exige and Evora ranges, offering the glamour of a supercar at the price point of a sportscar.

Lotus believe that the Lotus Emira will be its final non-electrified car. It arrives with a choice of engines. The first is AMG’s turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder inline 4. The second is the 3.5-litre supercharged Toyota V6, familiar to Exige and Evora customers already.

The AMG unit should produce 360hp, while the Toyota unit gives a heady 400hp. In a package that weighs 1,405kg, the Emira should achieve a 4.5 second 100 km/h sprint, with a top speed of 290km/h.

Those power units sit within a new lightweight bonded aluminium chassis. Lotus uses double-wishbone suspension all round and retains hydraulic steering. The chassis allows for a standard ‘Tour’ setting with a softer ride compared to the stiffer ‘Sport’, which will be offered with an optional Lotus Driver’s Pack.

Lotus Emira 1 of 14

The Lotus Emira will cost just under 72,000 Euros.