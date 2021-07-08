This is the new Volkswagen ID.4 GTX and GTX Max, performance versions of the ID.4 full electric crossover. The GTX will be available with a starting price of £48,510 OTR while the GTX Max will start from £55,840 OTR.

The ID.4 GTX and GTX Max are the initial models of the all-electric performance line and the first ID. models to feature dual-motor all-wheel-drive, both models deliver an output of 300hp and 310 Nm of torque. The GTX can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 6.2 seconds at a top speed of 112km/h.

The models feature a sporty drivetrain with sports suspension and a progressive steering system to improve the handling of the vehicle, the sport suspension is fitted as standard for the GTX models and comes as part of the sport package offered by Volkswagen. In addition, the GTX Max features Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive dampers as standard.

As Pro-performance models in the ID.4 line-up, both the GTX and GTX Max have been equipped with a 77kW battery and can travel up to 301 and 291 miles on a single charge respectively. To add extra 199 miles range, the battery need to charge to 125kW which takes approximately 30 minutes.

A 7.2kW home charger takes 12 hours and 40 minutes to charge the battery from 0% to 100% whereas DC and CCS charging points take approximately 38 minutes to charge the batteries from 0% to 80%.

The interior of the GTX features a 12 inch infotainment display and a reality head-up display (infotainment package plus), keyless locking, starting system, rear-view camera (assistance package), iQ.Light LED Matrix headlights, 3D LED taillights and illuminated LED strip between the badge and the headlights (Design package). All these packages are offered as standard for the GTX models.

The GTX Max features the same packages as the standard models with additional ‘plus’ packages which feature sports seats with head restraints offered in the Top-Sport interior Plus pack. The front seats have heating and massage functions, 2-way manual and 12-way electric adjustments with memory for each user settings, 3-zone climate control system, luggage area net and partition and floor (Comfort package Plus).

The driver assistance system on the models include Emergency Assist, Lane Assist, Side Assist and Area View camera system as part of the Assistance Package Plus. Additionally, the Design Package Plus includes a panoramic sunroof whereas the Sport package Plus adds a Dynamic Chassis Control adaptive damper system. Efficiency-boosting heat pump is fitted as standard.

The MEB platform allows packaging benefits for the ID.4 including the interior space, buyers will also be able to access over the air updates.