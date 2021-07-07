Manhart Performance just unveiled their most powerful version of the Audi RS Q8. It’s called the Manhart RQ 900. The 4.0L V8 twin-turbo engine produces a maximum power output of 600hp and 800 Nm of torque in standard form, but the tuner has reworked the car thoroughly to achieve 918hp and 1,180 nm of torque. Performance numbers have not been revealed but you can bet it’s quicker than the stock car which does 0-100km/h in 3.8s before achieving a top speed of 305km/h.

The ECU was extensively remapped after the installation of new hardware including bigger turbos. The RQ 900 package consists of a Manhart intercooler, carbon intake by Eventuri, Manhart turbo performance kit as well as Manhart sport downpipes with 200-cell catalytic converters. The latter does not have TUV approval, therefore intended for export only. The sport downpipes have been connected to a stainless steel exhaust system with valve control function. The tailpipes are available in a choice of ceramic coating or carbon coating.

In addition, the RQ 900 also features suspension optimization which as a result lowers the ride height by 30-40 mm after modifying the factory air suspension, this is achieved by means of software adjustment or the use of coupling rods. Manhart can also implement individual brake upgrades upon request.

The RQ 900 presents typical Manhart styling of Black paintwork with a decorative set of gold trim strips, lettering and a Carbon fibre widebody kit. The widebody kit consists of wheel arch extensions, front spoiler, side skirts, roof spoiler attachment, rear spoiler, diffuser and a front frame with add ons and single-frame grille.

The vehicle has been fitted with a set of Manhart Classic Line wheels with side-matt finish and gold trim strip on the side of the wheels have been fitted under the wings. The dimensions of the wheels are 10.5×24 and 12.5×24 inches whereas the tyres measure 295/30 ZR24 and 355/25 ZR24.

The interior features high-quality Manhart leather upholstery with fine stitchings, individually selectable accents and Manhart floor mats.

Manhart Audi RS Q8 900 1 of 13

Manhart has not indicated the price but their RQ 800 based on the same car had a price of over 300,000 euros which is more than the 200,000 euros price for a new Lamborghini Urus. We expect the RQ 900 to cost upwards of 350,000 euros.