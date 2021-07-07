The Lamborghini has arrived in its final iteration. The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae made it’s debut today. The definitive Aventador, it includes all of the best bits from the Aventador’s greatest hits!

It’s difficult to believe that the Lamborghini Aventador debuted in February 2011. It was a staggering success, selling more than 5,000 in its first five years. In recent times, we saw the Aventador SV, followed by the Aventador S. The latest iteration is the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Taking the performance of the Aventador SVJ and shoehorning it into a package that more closely resembles the Aventador S, Lamborghini’s latest, and last, Aventador combines sophistication with raw performance.

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Coupe 1 of 19

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae arrives with 780 hp, 40 hp more than the Aventador S and 10 hp more than the SVJ. At 1,550 kg, it weighs 25 kg less than the Aventador S, and 25 kg more than the Aventador SVJ. Yet, a 1.98 kg/hp rating (which mirrors the SVJ) means that it can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and on to top speed of 355 km/h, figures virtually identical to the SVJ.

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae comes equipped with the usual Aventador refinements, four-wheel steering and STRADA, SPORT, CORSA and EGO dynamic options for the 7-speed ISR gearbox.

The Ultimae is instantly recognisable thanks to its front bumper design which incorporates the Aventador’s active aero system. The rear is a blend of SVJ panels around the bumper section and Aventador S panels shielding the engine.

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster 1 of 14

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is available in 18 two-tone combinations, with a further 300 colours available through Lamborghini Ad Personam. It gets a laser cut ‘Y’ repeat motif with contrast backing colour on its seats and dashboard. The seats are comfort seats lifted from the Aventador S and the A-pillar carries a special edition badge.

350 units in coupé and 250 roadster editions will be made available in a limited production run. It should be available worldwide, except for Mainland China, South Korea, Vietnam, Brazil and Chile. It debuts this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.