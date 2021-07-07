With the Golf 8 R hatchback already in the market, Volkswagen has now revealed the estate version – the 2022 VW Golf R Estate. This is VW’s most powerful sports estate with an output of 320hp and 420nm of torque from the 2.0L evo4 turbo engine. Drivers will get to enjoy two new race track modes (Special and Drift) on this wagon while still benefiting from the 1,642 liters of boot space.

Like it’s hothatch sibling, the new Golf R Estate enjoys the latest safety aids from Volkswagen including Travel Assist, Lane Assist, Front Assist, Side Assist and the signature IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights with Dynamic Light Assist.

0-100km/h is achieved in just 4.9s (we bet it will be faster than the given time) while the top speed is increased to 270km/h when coupled with the R Performance Package (250km/h standard). Power is transmitted to the wheels through a 7-speed DSG, there is no manual gearbox. 4MOTION with R Performance torque vectoring adds to the mix of all good things in this sporty wagon that also comes with a Drift Mode just like the hatchback.

2022 VW Golf 8 R Estate 1 of 6

The running gear in the new Golf R Estate has been optimized for everyday driving and it lowers the body by 20mm thanks to the McPherson axle at the front and the four-link axle found at the rear. The DCC has also been reprogrammed to provide optimum driving results. To achieve higher cornering speeds than its predecessor, the engineers had to increase the negative camber at the front to -1°20’. All this contributes to improved balanced axle load distribution, 6% better than on the Golf R hatchback.

Progressive steering is standard in the new Golf 8 R Estate, conventional steering ratios are fixed but in this case the steering ratio is variable in a progressive manner. It helps reduce the turning effort when maneuvering especially in overcrowded parking spaces by requiring less hand + arm movements. VW says driving on twisty roads will be more fun thanks to more feedback from the road to the driver.

There are up to six driving modes on the new Golf 8 R Estate; these include Comfort, Sport, Race and Individual which are standard and the Special and Drift modes that are only available with the R Performance Package. For a car that weighs 1,630 kilograms and reach speeds of up to 270km/h, stopping power is important and that’s why VW put massive 18-inch brakes on the new Golf R Estate.

The Special mode is what you need to activate during track days, it has been optimized to adapt to the most challenging race tracks in the world. When engaged, it puts the shock absorbers in comfort mode for maximum road contact. Downshifts are precise on every braking point, there are no forced upshifts here and the engine speeds are increased accordingly. Sport+ is available in Special and Drift modes.

Speaking of the Drift mode, the parameters change to ESC Sport although the ESC can be entirely deactivated. Drifting is made possible by the 4MOTION all wheel drive system with R Performance Torque Vectoring.

With the R-Performance Package, buyers will get the option for 19 inch Estoril wheels in sizes of 19x8j shod to 235/35 R 19 tires. 18 inch wheels are standard on the Golf 8 R Estate, a second set of 19 inch wheels called Adelaide is also available.

Sport seats made of fabric are standard in the new Golf R Estate, the inner sides of the seats are made of ArtVelours microfleece in Flint Grey – blue R logos are also present. For those who want seats with active climate control, there is a Nappa leather package that includes carbon look parts on the sides. Summer drives can be enjoyed through the two part panoramic tilting and sliding sunroof which is fixed for the rear passengers. The front part can slide back and is controlled by a sliding touch bar located on the headliner.

Interior mood lighting comes with a choice of 30 colors while the Audio system benefits from a 480-watt Harman Kardon sound system that comes with a 12-channel Ethernet amplifier and ten loudspeakers. While on the topic of sound, voice control is present in the new Golf R Estate and can be activated by saying the words “Hello Volkswagen”. Alternatively, Android smartphone users can directly use Alexa voice assistant to perform tasks in the cabin such as mood lighting, music control, navigation and so on.