BMW has officially introduced the new 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe codenamed G42. The new model embodies sporting prowess in a concentrated form with the vehicle concept focusing on powerful engine, athletic design, dynamic performance and high chassis technology which as a result translates into superior sporting ability as well as hallmark BMW driving pleasure. The vehicle will premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021 (this weekend).

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe carries on a tradition that dates back to the now classic BMW 2002 and it takes on the modern traditional concept of compact vehicles with its standalone designs and maximum differentiation from the compact BMW 1 Series model. The new 2 Series Coupe features distinctive proportions, wide tracks, lightweight design, body rigidity, optimised aerodynamic properties and a balanced weight distribution at a low centre of gravity for improved sporty handling.

The high-performance BMW M240i xDrive Coupe powered by a six-cylinder in-line petrol engine with an output of 374hp and intelligent all-wheel drive will be leading the launch line-up, a choice of four-cylinder petrol and diesel models whose power is transmitted to the rear wheels will also be available.

The exterior length of the new model has been increased by 105mm, width by 64mm and wheelbase by 51mm compared to the previous model. Additionally, the height of the vehicle has been lowered by 28m whereas the tracks have been widened by 54mm at the front and 31mm at the rear.

The exterior of the vehicle features BMW 02 style individual headlights, new-look kidney grille, vertically arranged active air instead of bars, sporty silhouette composed of crisp lines and Compact rear lights with LED light functions. In addition, standard specifications consist of two-joint spring strut front axle, five-link rear axle, electric power steering with servotronic function and lift-related dampers.

The interior features a modern control panel in the centre console, fully digital display grouping as optional, sports seats and sport leather steering wheel as standard and additional special features for M sport modifications i.e cushioned knee pads on the centre console. Premium interior ambience has been designed using high-quality materials, exclusive design features as well as precise workmanship.

The display and operating system in the interior is based on BMW Operating System 7. The 8.8 inch control display and 5.1 inch instrument cluster color display have been fitted as standard parts of the BMW Live Cockpit.

Furthermore, the vehicle also features a standard three-zone automatic climate control and windscreen with acoustic glazing, seats and steering wheel heating as optional, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, Harman Kardon surround system, an optional glass slide/tilt sunroof and an optional removable trailer tow hitch. The trailer load weighs 1,600kgs.

Cloud based Maps navigation, in-car digital services and smartphone integration using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be available as optional extras together with wireless wifi connection, information with hazard alert on the control display and BMW Head-up display.

The new model has been fitted with 17 inch light alloy wheels as standard, 18 inch M light-alloy wheels with M sport specification are also available. A standard 19 inch M light-alloy wheels with an option of high-performance tires will also be available.

An eight-speed Steptronic transmission is standard across the entire range, an optional eight-speed Steptronic Sport suspension with gearshift paddles on the steering wheel, launch control with optimal traction and a sprint function for instant burst of speeds when already on the move will also be available.

The new model features optional driver assistance systems i.e front collision warning, speed limit info, lane departure warning as well as cruise control with brake functions as standard. Additional driver assistance systems including lane change warning, rear crossing traffic warning, rear collision prevention and active cruise control with stop&go functions will also be available for the first time as optional.