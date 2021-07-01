The Porsche 992 family is continuously growing, the most recent addition is the new Porsche 911 GTS models. It comprises of the 911 Carrera GTS with rear-wheel drive as coupe and cabriolet, the 911 Carrera 4 GTS with all-wheel drive as coupe and cabriolet and the 911 Targa 4 GTS with all wheel drive.

To ensure the vehicles have superior transmission of longitudinal and lateral forces, the models have been fitted with an eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) or a seven-speed manual transmission, GTS-specific suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and a high-performance braking system from the 911 Turbo.

A lightweight design package will be available for the GTS for the first time to further improve driving dynamics, the design package reduces the weight of the vehicle by approximately 25kgs and will be available for order from November 2021.

The new GTS models feature black contrasting bodywork elements, darkened headlight areas, black interior and many features made of Race-Tex microfibre elements to create a dynamic and elegant ambience.

The 911 GTS is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 litre flat-six engine that delivers a maximum output of 480PS and 570 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.3 seconds. In addition, the 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe with eight-speed dual clutch transmission is three tenths faster than its predecessor and a seven speed manual transmission with short throw will be available as an alternative to the PDK for all 911 GTS models.

The engineers have also fitted the GTS with black 20 and 21 inch centre-lock alloy wheels from the 911 Turbo, high-performance braking system to match the increased power and a sport exhaust system with a GTS-specific set-up and omission of interior insulation responsible for the attractive soundtrack.

The exterior of the GTS models features numerous black accents in high gloss or silk i.e the spoiler lip, the centre-lock alloy wheels, the engine cover louvers and the GTS script on the doors and rear of the car have been finished in black silk gloss. An exterior package with elements finished in high-gloss black is also available as optional.

Additionally, the exterior also features darkened headlight rims, darkened daytime running lights surround and LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) as standard. All the 911 GTS models have been equipped with the Sport Design package with unique trim for the front, rear and the side sills.

In order to reduce the total weight of the vehicle and increase the downforce, the interior features full bucket seats, lighter carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP), lightweight battery, lightweight glass windows and the rear seats have been removed.

Furthermore, the centre console, steering wheel rim, door handles, armrest, storage compartment lid and the gear lever have been trimmed in microfibre material. The decorative seams in the interior are available in Carmine Red or Crayon as an option whereas the inserts on the dashboard and door trims are matt Carbon.

The new generation of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) display and operating concepts now supports both iOS and Android Auto for Android users. The sixth generation of the PCM will launch this summer for the Porsche 911 Cayenne and Panamera models.