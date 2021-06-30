Porsche recently claimed a new world record for an SUV at the Nurburgring after test driver Lars Kern set a lap time of 7:38.925 minutes on the 20.832 kilometres track section. At the time, Porsche only said it was a “high performance” Cayenne model, but today the company has finally revealed the official name.

Meet the new 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, this is a direct rival to the Lamborghini Urus and is now the king of performance SUVs if we are to go by the Nurburgring bragging rights criteria. It will sit above the 680hp Hybrid version, and is effectively Porsche’s flagship SUV.

Under the hood is the familiar 4.0L V8 twin-turbo engine which has been heavily revised to allow the extraction of more power. Modifications were carried out on the crankshaft drive, pistons, turbocharger, direct fuel injection, induction system and the intercooler. The power output is now rated at 640hp and 850nm of torque, the sprint from 0-100km/h is even quicker with a time of only 3.3s while the top speed has been increased to 300km/h.

The 8-speed Tiptronic S gearbox has also received major changes to allow for faster shifts alongside the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) system. Suspension tuning was heavily worked on as well, bringing changes to the handling and performance. The new Cayenne Turbo GT rides 17mm lower than the regular Cayenne Turbo and the rigidity of the three-chamber air suspension has been improved by 15%.

Everything on the Cayenne Turbo GT is performance oriented, like the Urus, buyers will even have an option for 4 seats on the Cayenne Turbo GT. Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) are standard here, this is a cost option on 911 GT models and an expensive one for that matter. The Cayenne Turbo GT also gets special Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires that are unique to it.

A new Arctic Grey paint is available for the Cayenne GT Turbo, we expect Porsche to add PTS options in future for those who want to express a little freedom with this performance SUV. Huge 22-inch GT Design wheels in Neodyme finish the overall look which is further complemented by an array of carbon parts ranging from the rear diffuser to the spoilers. The extendable rear spoiler is 25mm larger that the one found on the regular Cayenne Turbo.

The new Cayenne Turbo GT is available to order immediately and is priced from 196,078 euros in Germany including VAT.