This is Manhart Performance’s take on the new Land Rover Defender, they call it the DP 500 which has been extensively modified both technically and visually.

The basis for the model represented now is a Defender P400 AWD in a long five door body variant 110. The vehicle is powered by a 3.0 liter inline V6 petrol engine with an output of 400hp and 550 Nm of torque as standard.

Manhart performance has remapped the engine control software of the Defender and increased the output power to an 512 hp and 710 Nm of torque. This puts the model at the top together with the 5.0L supercharged V8 variant.

The new Defender DP 500 has been fitted with a stainless steel exhaust system which will be available with either carbon or ceramic-coated tailpipes. Furthermore, a Manhart brake upgrade and an optimization of the factory air suspension with regards to the chassis will be available on request. The air suspension lowers the ride height by 30mm either by adjusting the software or with the help of coupling rods.

The vehicle has been fitted with a set of Forged Line wheels in 10×24 inch and 295/30 ZR24 tires. Concave One wheels in size 10.5×22 inch with black finish and gold trim mounted on 295/40 tires are available for customers who prefer a smaller wheel set.

The exterior also features wing flares which make the vehicle appear broader, engine cover matching the color of the body and silver stripes applied on the black bodywork. The interior features high quality Alcantara leather and electrically operated Ergomed Recaro seats for the driver and front passenger. The Recaro seats include heating and cooling as well as integrated airbags.