Meet the new 2021 Techart GTstreet R, like its predecessors this new model is based on a Porsche 911 Turbo S – in this case the 992 Turbo S.

The new Techart GTstreet R has been built using lightweight components and optimized aerodynamics to characterize the exterior, the rear has been equipped with a massive carbon fibre GT wing. The roof spoiler ensures optimal downforce on the racetrack by directing the air precisely onto the wide rear wing. The combination of the rear spoiler with the side air inlets and the carbon trunk lid grille ensures sufficient air to the engine. The aero discs on the wheels are also made of carbon fiber.

The vehicle is offered with a limited GTstreet R package that consists of an widebody aerodynamic package, Techart exhaust system and Techart Formula VI forged wheels. The performance and interior upgrades will only be available for the 991 Turbo and 911 Turbo S models. The GTstreet R kit is available for order at 73,000 euros (VAT included).

The lightweight aero package made of carbon fibre increases the downforce on the rear axle and reduces the front axle from lifting when the vehicle is at high speeds. The aerokit generates four times more downforce on the rear and 45% less lift at the front when the vehicle is going at a speed of 140km/h compared to the series model.

Furthermore, the large air inlets ensure sufficient air flow is distributed to the intercooler, the new wheel arch louvers provide additional ventilation for the brake system and the large side fins compliment the GT design. All these components including front lid, front and rear fenders and the side skirts are made of carbon fiber components.

The Techart TA092/T1.1 performance upgrade provides an additional 60hp and 100 Nm of torque to the 911 Turbo S which results in a total maximum output of 710hp and 900 Nm peak torque. If you want extra, the TA092/T2.1 performance upgrade is the most powerful upgrade with an output of 800hp and 950 Nm of torque, the top speed of 350km/h.

Techart offers two upgrade options with lowering springs in terms of driving dynamics. The vehicle is lowered by 25mm with the sport springs whereas with the new coilover kit, the ride height can be adjusted from 15mm to 25mm.

The vehicle has been fitted with light alloy wheels available in 20 and 21 inch with a central lock with or without the aero discs. The new Formula 1 V1 forged wheels have been mounted on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires in size 265/35 ZR20 on the front axle and 325/30 ZR21 on the rear axle. Additionally, Techart can customize the brake caliper color with a high-temperature-resistant coating on request.

The interior has been designed with carbon components and a mix of Alcantara leather and heritage fabrics, the design was inspired by traditional motorsport materials. Several carbon components and full Alcantara equipment can be used on the seats, door panels, door sills, dashboard and aluminium sports pedals.

The interior also features the number 87 badge on the centre seat section, a sport steering wheel with a 5mm straight ahead marker and hand rests perforated in in the checkered flag design. The standard functions of the steering wheel include multifunctions, shift paddles and steering wheel heating.

The new GTstreet R model will be limited to 87 units. There is an upcoming Clubsport package which will include performance seats and a roll bar for maximum safety.