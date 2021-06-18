This is the new 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, the wheelbase alone is 18 cm longer than that of the long wheelbase Mercedes S-Class. With it comes luxury amenities like calf rest massage option on the executive seats as well as neck /shoulder heating.

On request, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class can be finished in a two-tone paint with dividing line and it can also be equipped with electrically controlled rear doors. The rear doors can also be controlled from the driver’s seat, closed by a gesture of hand and stopped by extending the hand thanks to the combination of the MBUX interior assistant at the rear. The two-tone paint finish can take up to 1 week to complete therefore extending the delivery/waiting time.

The maximum backrest angle of the executive seats is 43.5 degrees and the most upright backrest position is 19 degrees.

The Digital Light technology welcomes new functions to the vehicle including the projection of marking aids and warning symbols on the road. The Digital Lights features a light module with three LEDs on each headlamp refracted and directed by 1.3 million micro-mirrors which results to a resolution of over 2.6 million pixels per car.

This new Maybach also features active noise compensation to reduce unwanted low frequency noises, automatic seat belt extender for the rear passengers as an indirect reminder to fasten the seat belt, adaptive rear lighting with a wide adjustment range and a second generation MBUX system with a wide range of vehicle system, sensor data and up to five large screens with OLED technology for easier control and functions.

The Mercedes-Maybach has a total of 18 airbags, the rear and front air bags with an innovative construction to deploy gently in case of a severe frontal collision. A rear-axle steering is standard (4.5 degrees) with up to 10degrees steering angle as optional. The rear-axle steering reduces the turning circle of the vehicle by up to 2 metres.

The E-Active Body Control active suspension has been combined with the standard Airmatic air suspension for an exceptional ride comfort and agility as well as raising of the vehicle body in case of a side impact. The active suspension is also able to control the spring and damper forces at each wheel individually and makes an extraordinary level of comfort.

Drive Pilot is expected to be available in Germany from the second half of 2021 and it will be offered as optional.

The interior of the new model is based on the design of the new S-Class. The large trims on the front seats are new, high-quality wood surrounds encase the rear of the front backrests and a refrigerator compartment adjustable from +1 to +7 degrees Celsius is also available as optional.

The Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4Matic is powered by a V8 engine with 9G-TRONIC transmission. The engine generates a maximum output of 370Hp at 5,500rpm, 700 Nm of torque at a low 2000-4500 rpm and the acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 4.8 seconds, the top speed is 250km/h. This model is fitted with a set of 8.5J x 19 H2 ET 31.5 wheels combined with tires of dimension 255/45 R19 Y.

The S 580 4Matic variant features 4-link front suspension, Airmatic air suspension and anti roll bar at the front axle and 5-link multi-link independent rear suspension at the rear axle. The braking system is internally ventilated with perforated disc brakes at the front.

The Mercedes Maybach S 680 4Matic is powered by a V12 engine with 9G-Tronic transmission. The engine delivered a maximum output of 612hp at 5250-5500rpm and a peak torque of 900 Nm at a low 2000-4000rpm. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 4.5 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250km/h. This variant has been fitted with a combination of 8.5J x 19 wheels and 255/45 R19 Y tires.