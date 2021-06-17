Brabus has officially unveiled a new Brabus 900 Rocket Edition this time based on the 2021 Mercedes-AMG G63 – the first G-wagon based Brabus Rocket.

The Brabus 900 Rocket edition is powered by a V8 twin-turbo engine that produces 300hp than the stock engine thanks to a myriad of changes that include increased engine displacement. The new powerplant was enlarged from 4.0 liters to 4.5 liters, the V8 twin-turbo now produces 900hp at a low 6,200rpm and 1,250 Nm at a low 2,900 rpm. In the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition, the peak torque is electronically limited to 1,050 Nm.

Additionally, the new Brabus 900 Rocket Edition weighs more than 2.5 tons but the acceleration from 0-100km/h is easily achieved in just 3.7 seconds while the top speed is limited to 280km/h to protect the tires from wearing out. The speedometer scale of the vehicle is 300km/h.

Additionally, the new turbocharging system also increases the power of the engine, the special turbochargers with large compressor unit and core assembly with reinforced axial bearings deliver a maximum boost pressure of 1.4 bar. When lifting off the throttle, the two Brabus BoostXtra valves produce a blow-off noise.

The vehicle has been equipped with a RAM-AIR intake system integrated into the exposed carbon radiator grille to ensure sufficient air is distributed into the engine. The fuel supply has also been adapted with special high-pressure pumps. The Brabus engine cover has been finished in red carbon fibre.

In addition, the new Brabus 900 Rocket Edition also features larger downpipes and metal catalysts, high-performance exhaust system with actively controlled exhaust valves for changing the exhaust note and two side pipes at the front of the rear wheels on each side of the car for a sporty appearance.

A Brabus Widestar widebody version has been developed exclusively for the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition, the version adds sporty highlights with additional exposed carbon elements that include; a front spoiler with side flaps on both side, a radiator grille with RAM-AIR intakes, Rocket Startup Glow and an illuminated Rocket logo. Furthermore, the carbon fibre trim elements for the Widestart widebody, the fender flares on the front and rear axle, the sporty rear wing and the Brabus diffuser on the rear fascia are also new.

The widebody conversion makes the vehicle appear massive and increases the size by 10cm wider compared to the production car. The air intakes, the outlets on the rear of all flares, the top piece of the hood and the trim panels on the rear panels are all made from carbon fibre elements and have been finished in a glossy coating. A high-tech compound has also been used on the side mirror housing, the trim strips and the door handle. The interior also features a Brabus Light carpet on both sides of the vehicle to illuminate the ground for safe entry and exit when its dark.

The vehicle has been fitted with a set of 24 inch Monoblock Z ‘Platinum Edition’ alloy wheels combined with high-tech street tires. The front axle consists of 10Jx24 wheels with 295/30 ZR 24 tires whereas the rear axle uses 12Jx24 with 355/25 ZR 24 tires.

The interior features an overhead console with time, temperature and speed to keep the rear passengers informed, the two bucket seats in the rear feature various comfort functions including adjustments, memory, seat ventilation and heating to replace the bench seating. The center console at the rear is finished in leather to match the interior and also features a refrigerator compartment, two cup holders for warming or cooling the drinks and also serves as a comfortable armrest.

In addition, the interior of the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition features a black leather design finish, crest-shaped quilting on the seats, trim elements and footwells in leather and top stitchings finished in red yarns. The cockpit features 206 elements and all of them feature ‘Rocket Red’ glazing. Ambient lighting for the air vents is also an available option offered by Brabus.

The Brabus 900 Rocket edition is limited to just 25 units, the first 10 units are to be delivered before the end of year and the price starts at 480, 059 euros.