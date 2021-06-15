The upcoming BMW X8 M was filmed testing at the Nurburgring ahead of its debut next year.

The 2023 BMW X8 M will be built as an all-new model even though it shares many of its features with the upcoming X7 LCI (facelift). Not only will it become the flagship X M model, it will also be the most powerful BMW on the market after its launch. With the X7 lacking a full M version, the X8 M will deliberately fill that void albeit in coupe form.

The range topping X8 M “iPerformance” model will combine BMW’s 4.4L V8 twin-turbo with two electric motors for a combined output of 750hp+. The combustion engine alone is good for 625hp as seen on the M8 Competition, a hybrid powertrain will make it the first series production BMW to have factory output exceeding 700hp.

The M department will also offer an X8 M50i and a standard X8 M developing 530hp and 600hp respectively, an X8 M Competition is also a possibility should the higher “M iPerformance” trim/badge become a reality. Other engine options should be similar to those found on the BMW X7.

Rivals will include the GLS S 63 AMG in terms of size while the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe will make a close rival in terms of performance.

We will update you on the 2023 BMW X8 M as more details become available.