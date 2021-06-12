Bugatti is attending the Milano Monza Open Air Motor Show with a lineup of their latest hypercars. Making it’s first ever public appearance is the Bugatti Bolide, a track only experimental hypercar that was sold to a long standing Bugatti client. The new Chiron Super Sport also made its first public appearance here. Both cars were driven on the streets of Milan for the public to see.

The new Chiron Super Sport presents a long elegant streamlined bodywork and a combination of top speed and comfort. It is powered by an 8.0 litre W16 quad turbo engine with an output of 1,600hp and a limited top speed of 440km/h. Only 30 units will be produced each at a price of $3.9 million.

The Bolide on the other hand is an experimental vehicle from Bugatti with a power-to-weight ratio of 0.67kg/PS and delivers a maximum output of 1,850hp, it weighs 1,240kgs. The Bolide is developed around a W16 power train with minimal bodywork for improved performance. Bugatti could already be planning to produce a small number of the Bolide which it would then sell for around 10+ million euros a piece.

The Milano Monza Motor Show (MIMO) is running from 10th to 13th of June 2021 as an open-air event, the event will be in collaboration with the cities of Milan, Monza and the region of Lombardy. New models of over 50 automobile and motorcycle manufacturers will be presented at the motor show.

In addition to the Chiron Super Sport and Bolide, Bugatti will also present the full lineup of the Chiron family including the Chiron Pur Sport and Chiron Sport.