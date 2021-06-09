BMW M has introduced the new 2022 BMW X3 M and 2022 BMW X4 M Competition, this are facelift versions of the hot SUV and SUV coupe that were introduced barely 2 years ago in 2019. In addition to new design features, the M specific changes and operating concept; the new BMW X3 M and X4 M Competition also offer increased pulling power.

The BMW in-line 6-cylinder petrol engine delivers a peak output of 510hp and 650Nm of torque, electronically controlled top speed of 250km/h and the acceleration from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds. Additionally, with the optional M Driver’s package, the top speed can be raised to 285km/h.

The in-line six-cylinder engine in X3 M and X4 M features forged lightweight crankshaft, a torsion-resistant design and a low rotating mass to benefit the engine’s revving power. The engine has also been fitted with a racetrack-proven cooling system, an additional engine oil cooler as well as a separate transmission oil cooler.

The electronically controlled M xDrive all wheel drive system in the X3 M and X4 M combines the traction benefit of power transmission to all four wheels with the dynamic qualities of rear- wheel drive, the system is networked with the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system which directs a part of the drive torque to the front axle when the rear axle reaches the limits of their transmission capabilities. The power is transmitted to the rear wheels through an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic.

The standard adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers ensures high-level of comfort and direct road contact is met with limited wheel and body movement. The damping forces are suitable to deal with several situations on the road and are set individually for each wheel at varying levels via electromagnetically controlled valves.

The new X3 M and X4 M competition have large BMW kidney grille with one-piece frame and headlights around 10mm flatter. The radiator grille also features X3 M or X4 M logos, laser lights with 650m range as optional and elongated side air intakes angled towards the spoiler lip where they follow the shape of the central air intakes.

The interior features M sports seats with electrically adjustable headrests, Merino leather upholstery in four color combinations and Merino leather upholstery in Tartufo as optional. The interior is finished in dark Rhombicle and aluminium as standard.

The interior is also equipped with BMW Live Cockpit Professional and Connected Drive as standard, high-resolution 12.3 inch display screen with navigation system and Intelligent networking including innovative digital services based on BMW operating system 7. The system features Intelligent Personal Assistant, connected music and Remote Software Upgrade and a control display with BMW controller.

In addition, the X3 M and X4 M Competition have been fitted with 21 inch wheels mounted on 255/40 ZR21 tires at the front and 265/40 ZR21 tires at the rear axle. The market launch for the new models will be due in August 2021.

