Mercedes-Benz could build a new G-Class Cabriolet based on the fact that the company is hiring new engineers to work on a ‘foldable roof’ product at the Graz factory in Austria where the G-Class is assembled by Magna-Steyr.

Several iterations of the G-Class have been offered over the years starting with a 2-door cabriolet, a 3 door station wagon on a short wheelbase, a 4 door pickup with 6×6 wheel configuration, a 4-door Maybach Cabrio and the regular 5 door SUV. In recent years however, 2 door and 3 door SUVs have gradually disappeared from the industry and as a result prices for the older G-Cabrio models have skyrocketed to new heights.

The current generation of the G-Class (W463) was introduced in 2018, it comprises of both diesel and petrol variants but a SWB is not yet available. We believe Mercedes could be working to introduce a 2 door Cabrio version that will likely wear the G500 tag. This will be a series production model to compete with the likes of the new Bronco and Jeep Wrangler which both offer SWB and removable roof as options.

Mercedes discontinued the G-Cabrio in 2013 by offering a special send off model called the “G500 Final Edition 200 Cabriolet”. Only 200 were made and they were sold out almost immediately. The next G-Cabrio model was introduced in 2017, however, this one was unlike any other G-Class in history as it carried the Maybach moniker. It was called the Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet, only 99 were made each carrying a price of over $800,000.

There is also a slim possibility that Mercedes could instead be working on another Maybach G-Class Landaulet but our bet is on a series production 2 door G-Class Cabrio that will be sold alongside the regular G wagon.

On a different note, a new G500/63 4×4 will be be revealed anytime from now. After the success of the previous G500 4×4 squared, Mercedes will be offering the model once more and we could even see an official AMG version this time round. We shall report more on this in the coming weeks.

You may also likeMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here