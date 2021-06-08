It’s now official! Meet the new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport which is limited to just 30 units. This is the fastest Bugatti car to date, and easily the fastest car in the world. It is after all built upon the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ which became the first car to cross the 300MPH barrier by achieving a top speed of 304.773 mph (490.484 km/h) back in 2019. The Super Sport 300+ was a prototype, the road going versions will have a speed limiter just like the Veyron Super Sport. The new (limited) top speed will be 440km/h.

The price of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is €3.2 million euros or an equivalent of $3.9 million dollars.

Moving on to the car, the body of the new Chiron Super Sport generates immense downforce in order to counter the uplift forces exerted on the body when the vehicle is at speeds of over 440km/h as well as improve the balance.

The rear part of the vehicle has been increased by 25cm so as to hold the laminar flow for a long period of time, the diffuser cross-section has also been enlarged and as a result, the rear trailing surface is 44cm lower and the slipstream and wind resistance generated are reduced as well.

Bugatti shifted the exhaust system of the new Chiron from the central to the side with the pipes aligned vertically in order to enhance the performance of the diffuser and create more space. Additionally, the side air curtains and the air intakes at the front minimizes drag and improves the air flow from the front to the wheel arches and over the side radiators.

Each fender consists of nine exhaust air holes for releasing air pressure from the wells of the front wheels ergo streamlined downforce is generated at the front axle, the outlets at the back of the front wheel arches help balance out the aerodynamic loads.

The Chiron Super Sport is powered an improved 8.0 liter W16 quad turbo engine that generates a maximum power output of 1,176kW/ 1,600PS and 1,600Nm of torque accessible between 2000 rpm and 7000 rpm instead of up to 6000rpm. The rpm of the engine was increased from 6,800 rpm to 7,100 rpm in order to improve the agility and performance of the vehicle.

In addition, the Chiron is capable of accelerating from 0-200km/h in 5.8 seconds, 0-300km/h in 12.1 seconds and the acceleration from 0-400km/h is 7% faster compared to the standard Chiron. The performance improvement of the Chiron Super Sport was created by the larger turbochargers with efficient compressor wheels, therefore the seven-gear dual-clutch transmission is at full load and full speed transitions from 6th to 7th gear at 403 km/h. The 7th gear boasts a 3.6% longer transmission.

The new Chiron Super Sports features newly developed Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires which have been optimized for top speeds, offer greater rigidity and they are the only tires capable of up to 500km/h consistently. This is made possible due to the reinforced belts capable of coping with immense forces.

The interior of the Chiron Super Sport consists of a blend of leather and polished aluminium as well as hi-tech carbon fiber applications. The interior is suited to high speed continental trips. On the other hand, the exterior features carbon fibre elements, inclined headlamps and new five-Y-spoke design aluminium wheels available for the Super Sport exclusively.

Additionally, wheels in a diamond-cut design and Magnesium wheels that further reduce weight of the mass are also available as options.

The Chiron Super Sport will be limited to 30 units only featuring similar design and color elements. The first nine units are scheduled for delivery in early 2022 at a price tag of 3.2million euros each.