Manhart Performance has launched their new MH3 600 sedan based on the new BMW G80 M3 Competition.

The MH3 600 is powered by the 3.0 liter biturbo S58 engine with a standard factory output of 510hp and 650 Nm of torque. Manhart engineers have fitted the vehicle with an MHtronik powerbox system which has increased the maximum output to an impressive 635hp and 780 Nm of torque.

In addition, the acceleration from 0-200km/h is achieved in less than 10.5 seconds and to 250km/h in 17 seconds. Thanks to the new power upgrade, the new model is 4 seconds faster compared to the stock M3 competition.

The vehicle has been fitted with Manhart performance stainless steel rear silencer exhaust system with valve control functions available either in carbon or ceramic-coated. Manhart Race downpipes without catalytic converters and Manhart OPF-delete replacement pipes with 200 cell HJS catalytic converters are also available as optional but only for export and without TUV approval.

Manhart offers a variety of suspension upgrades for the MH3 600 customers. The first step is to lower the front axle by 30mm and the rear by 10mm using H&R springs to create a sporty appearance, for a more dynamic look, a Manhart variant 4 coilovers suspension by KW is also available and it comes with a special set-up that directs the wheels perfectly on the tarmac even at high speeds.

The MH3 600 has been fitted with a set of 21 inch forged Concave One wheels, 9×21 inch with 255/30 ZR21 tires at the front axle and 10.5×21 inch wheels mounted on 295/25 ZR21 tires on the rear axle. The wheels are also available in Satin Black with Gold decorations at the ri or completely in Gold.

The factory carbon package is available as an option and it contains a front spoiler, rear spoiler, side skirts and aero flicks from the M performance range. The package has been further extended by the tuner with an in-house rear diffuser in carbon that frames the twin tailpipes of the exhaust system perfectly.