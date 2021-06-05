Mercedes-AMG tuner Posaidon have unveiled their new E63 RS 830+ based on the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ T Model.

The new Posaidon E63 RS 830 is one of three hardware based power levels for the current generation of the E63 AMG. The new model is TUV approved and it features specially configured turbochargers, sports air filter and sports downpipes with catalytic converters. Additionally, the model also features a transmission control unit, tweaks to the engine software control unit as well as a central powertrain controller (CPC).

The E63 RS 830 has been fitted with new turbochargers together with the previous level adjustments that enhances the maximum output of the vehicle to 880hp and 1200 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.1 seconds and Posaidon has increased the top speed to 350km/h.

Even more powerful is the E63 RS 830+ and it features modified cylinder heads, valve seats and an additional water/methanol injection system which increases the maximum output to 940hp and 1280 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3 seconds.

Posaidon also offers a Powerbox as an option for customers who are interested in upgrades but are looking to avoid adjustments to the control unit or software. The additional control unit increases the power of the E 63 by 95hp and 150 Nm of torque. As a result, the S model has a maximum output of 707hp and 1000 Nm of torque.

The pictured model has been lowered with an electronic module and is fitted with blow-off valves.